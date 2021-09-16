Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ange Postecoglou insists Celtic will not play for a point away to Real Betis

By Press Association
September 16 2021, 4.33am
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou leads his side into their first Europa League group game against Real Bets on Thursday (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Bullish Ange Postecoglou has dismissed any notion that depleted Celtic might go into Thursday’s Europa League opener away to Real Betis with the aim of playing for a point.

The Parkhead team face a testing match in Seville against a side that finished sixth in La Liga last season.

The task is heightened by the fact Celtic are without captain Callum McGregor, Greg Taylor, Kyogo Furuhashi and James Forrest through injury, while Liel Abada misses out as he is observing the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur.

Callum McGregor is one of a number of Celtic players who will miss the game with Real Betis (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Postecoglou, however, is of no mind to adopt a cautious approach in the hope of securing a draw.

He said: “My philosophy is if you win games, you’ve got a good chance of progressing. That’s irrespective of whether you’re home or away, and it’s even more so in group stages.

“If you start thinking about scratching around for a point here and there or trying to accumulate a certain amount of points to get through, that’s not the kind of football team we want to be.

“We’ll go there and try and win a game of football. That doesn’t change. Our approach doesn’t change.

“It’s not that we don’t recognise the difficulty of the opposition or playing away from home – I understand all that – but I think playing for those kind of outcomes is inviting danger.

“You’re kind of starting off by conceding something and I’m not prepared to concede anything to anyone in any way, shape or form with a team I’m involved in. It’s about trying to impose the way we want to play on a very good opponent.”

Right-back Anthony Ralston is available after missing last weekend’s win over Ross County as Celtic return to the city that hosted their 2003 UEFA Cup final defeat by Porto, when they memorably took a huge travelling support to Andalusia.

He said: “There’s obviously a historical significance with us going back to Seville.

“When you walk around Celtic Park, there are images everywhere of Martin O’Neill or our fans enjoying the past experience on that day in Seville, so of course that has an impact. But it also motivates you to make your own stamp.

“That’s what I keep saying to this team – they’ve got an opportunity to create their own moments in this club’s history.”

