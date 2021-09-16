Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / UK & World

New stations added to Tube map in major network expansion

By Press Association
September 16 2021, 11.07am
Transport for London has unveiled a new Tube map displaying the first major expansion of the network this century (TfL/PA)
Transport for London (TfL) has unveiled a new Tube map showing the first major expansion of the network this century.

The map features the two new stations making up the Northern line extension in south London.

Trains will begin serving Nine Elms and Battersea Power Station from around 5.30am on Monday.

The ticket hall at Nine Elms station
The ticket hall at Nine Elms station (TfL/PA)

It is the first major expansion of the London Underground since the Jubilee line was opened in the late 1990s.

Billions of pounds of investment have been pumped into the area in recent years, including through the redevelopment of Battersea Power Station for residential and business use, and the building of a new US Embassy in Nine Elms.

TfL said the estimated final cost of extending the Northern line from Kennington is £1.1 billion.

The Greater London Authority borrowed £1 billion for the expansion, which will be funded through business rates from the local area and around £270 million of contributions paid by developers.

The scheme takes the total number of Tube stations to 272.

Carl Painter, London Underground area manager responsible for the new stations, said: “There is a palpable air of excitement behind the doors in both of our state-of-the-art new stations as around 100 staff get ready to welcome customers from Monday.

“London Underground stations have a long history of helping to define a neighbourhood’s identity, in gluing communities together, and providing a highly visible landmark that helps visitors to navigate.

“We look forward to welcoming customers to the newest additions to the Tube network next week.”

