Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 16th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Boy died after being mauled by dog, inquest hears

By Press Association
September 16 2021, 1.52pm
Frankie MacRitchie was fatally attacked by a dog (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)
Frankie MacRitchie was fatally attacked by a dog (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

A nine-year-old boy was mauled to death by a family friend’s dog after being left alone in a caravan with the animal, an inquest heard.

Frankie MacRitchie, from Plymouth, received fatal head injuries after being attacked by the 45kg American bulldog cross Staffordshire bull terrier in April 2019.

Frankie had been staying in the caravan at Tencreek Holiday Park in Looe, Cornwall with his mother, Tawney Willis, and her friend Sadie Totterdell.

Frankie MacRitchie
Frankie MacRitchie (left) died after being attacked by a dog owned by a family friend (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

Cornwall Coroner’s Court heard Ms Totterdell had rented the caravan from April 7 for a holiday and was joined by Frankie and his mother on April 11.

The following day Ms Totterdell brought the dog, called Winston, to the caravan and that evening went out with Ms Willis and other friends, leaving Frankie alone with the animal.

The court heard the emergency services were alerted shortly before 5am on April 13, after Ms Willis returned to the caravan and discovered Frankie lying on the kitchen floor covered in blood.

Emergency first responders and paramedics arrived and attempted resuscitation, but Frankie was declared dead at 5.35am.

Dr Deborah Cook, a Home Office registered forensic pathologist, said Frankie had died from blood loss caused by multiple dog bites.

“The wounds have the characteristics of dog bites in a mauling type of attack,” she said.

“The concentration of the injuries over the head and the neck is in keeping with the recognised behaviour of dogs in attack.”

Frankie had appeared to have suffered defensive bite wounds, so may well have attempted to fight off the attack, Dr Cook said.

Frankie had been born with a congenital heart condition and was prescribed warfarin for thinning his blood, but this was not a factor in his death.

“The injuries are so devastating and so extensive anyone, a child or adult, would have died from the blood loss,” Dr Cook added.

“Even if it occurred outside the front door of a large hospital, I doubt Frankie could have survived.”

The court heard Ms Willis and Ms Totterdell were later prosecuted and jailed.

The inquest continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier