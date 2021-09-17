Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 17th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Dustin Hopkins seals thrilling Washington victory with second-chance field goal

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 10.51am
Washington Football Team kicker Dustin Hopkins makes the winning field goal against the New York Giants (Alex Brandon/AP)
Washington Football Team kicker Dustin Hopkins makes the winning field goal against the New York Giants (Alex Brandon/AP)

Dustin Hopkins made the most of his second chance at a game-winning field goal as Washington scraped past the New York Giants 30-29.

The kicker converted a 43-yard attempt at the death – seconds after a 48-yard miss was negated by an offside penalty – to cap off a wild fourth quarter and seal the hosts’ first win of the season.

After a back-and-forth game saw the Giants take a six-point lead into the final quarter, they had a perfect opportunity to ice the result late when quarterback Daniel Jones found Darius Slayton wide open in the end zone.

However, the ball slipped through his fingers and this left the door open for Washington.

Down by two with two minutes remaining, quarterback Taylor Heinicke was then able to lead an 11-play drive to get Hopkins into position to resign the Giants to a second-straight defeat.

Heinicke finished with 336 yards and two touchdowns, while New York quarterback Daniel Jones threw for 249 yards and a touchdown to go along with 96 rushing yards.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier