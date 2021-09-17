Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Captain Tom ‘would have loved’ new book One Hundred Reasons To Hope

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 11.13am
Captain Sir Tom Moore would have ‘loved’ the book One Hundred Reasons To Hope, his daughter said. (Joe Giddens/ PA)
Captain Sir Tom Moore was in awe of people who were “inspired to do incredible things” amid the Covid-19 pandemic and spoke with his family about celebrating them in a book, which has now been written, his daughter said.

The children’s illustrated non-fiction book One Hundred Reasons To Hope tells 100 stories from the last 18 months, from the dancing binmen of Wolverhampton to students volunteering on the front line.

Hannah Ingram-Moore said her father, who died in February aged 100, would have “loved” the book.

She said they had spoken about the idea on a family holiday to Barbados in December.

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore reads to children who feature in One Hundred Reasons to Hope. (Joe Giddens/ PA)

“When we were on that amazing trip to Barbados I sat with him and went through the proofing of Life Lessons, which was that last book that was directly his,” she said.“As we were sitting there talking as a family he never failed to be just truly in awe of those who were inspired by what he felt was just one simple small thing.

“They looked at him and were inspired to do incredible things, and we felt we needed to capture that so it didn’t get lost.”

Ms Ingram-Moore, who wrote the book’s foreword and did the reading for the audiobook, said she hoped the book would show that “anybody can make a difference”.

Amaya Thompson from Stevenage who features in One Hundred Reasons to Hope (Joe Giddens/ PA)

She said the stories that brought her father the “greatest joy” were of children “going above and beyond the difficulties that they had and doing spectacular things”.

“He loved it and he would have loved reading this book,” she said.

“To him they were all heroes, all of them.

“He always said ‘all I did was one small step, everyone else is doing all these incredible things’.”

Inspirational people who feature in One Hundred Reasons to Hope (Joe Giddens/ PA)

The book goes on sale on Thursday, with a £1 donation to the Captain Tom Foundation for all hardback print sales in the UK and Ireland.

