What the papers say – September 17

A variety of stories are making headlines, ranging from the new AUKUS pact between the US, UK and Australia, to holidays abroad and climate campaigners.

The Times leads with Prime Minister Boris Johnson being “challenged” over the new defence alliance and whether Britain could be “dragged into war with China”.

THE TIMES: Tell us if deal will drag Britain to war, PM urged #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/s30UsnyU0A — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) September 16, 2021

The Guardian also leads with the “international backlash” to the plans, writing the alliance could “provoke China and prompt conflict in the Pacific”, as does The Independent.

Guardian front page, Friday 17 September 2021: UK and US face backlash amid fears pact could provoke China pic.twitter.com/mmUl5b9faR — Guardian news (@guardiannews) September 16, 2021

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: China’s nuclear threat over security alliance #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/j5LWoulIQZ — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) September 16, 2021

Priti Patel’s reaction to climate activists who have held motorway protests this week is on the front of The Daily Telegraph, the Home Secretary calling for police to take “decisive action” against the “completely unacceptable” actions.

📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Patel urges police to get tough on climate protesters'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/A3wW7t5T0P — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 16, 2021

The end of “hated” travel testing rules for those who have had two doses of vaccine leads the Daily Mail, and the Daily Express also carries the “green light for travel” on its front page.

The i leads with the UK Government planning to give the go-ahead to genetic engineering in UK farming, with farmers saying altered food could be on the shelves within five years.

Friday's front page: Gene-editing food coming to UK plates#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/yDIDX3tSE6 — i newspaper (@theipaper) September 16, 2021

The Daily Mirror features the latest on the legal case against the Duke of York.

Metro reports on the “race hate tweet hell” faced by a BBC Sport presenter who was told a slur he was sent was not against Twitter’s rules.

The Financial Times reports Chancellor Rishi Sunak will use the Budget to set out rules to “rein in government borrowing”.

Just published: Front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, for Friday 17th September pic.twitter.com/G7aqjYCWLS — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 16, 2021

And the Daily Star leads with “TV gobster” Piers Morgan talking about his storming off from the Good Morning Britain set after a row with weather presenter Alex Beresford over Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.