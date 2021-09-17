Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Normal blood testing to resume after NHS supplies bolstered by US stocks

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 11.18am
NHS England directors announced normal testing is likely to be resumed from October 8 (PA)

Non-urgent patients in England and Wales should be able to get blood tests when required following reinforcements of much-needed tube supplies, NHS England has said.

A shortage of the tubes from US supplier Becton Dickinson (BD) had forced the NHS in these nations to suspend all non-urgent blood testing last month.

From August 26, only high-priority patients, including those with suspected sepsis or conditions with a risk of death or disability, or those which were “extremely overdue” have been able to get blood tests.

This meant hospitals had to cut blood testing by one quarter.

But a trio of NHS England directors announced in a letter to GPs and trusts that imports of nine million tubes from BD’s US stocks mean that normal testing is likely to be resumed from October 8.

The letter from NHS England national medical director Professor Stephen Powis, interim chief operating officer Mark Cubbon and medical director for primary care Dr Nikita Kanani warned that the supply issue is “not yet completely resolved”.

The letter said: “Becton Dickinson has now completed improvements to its manufacturing facility in the UK and expects its production capacity to recover through September.

“These developments, alongside the efforts of NHS staff to manage use, mean that the supply situation is no longer as constrained… however, the issue is not yet completely resolved.”

NHS England added that primary and community care services, which include GP surgeries, can resume normal testing from Friday, and that A&E departments, community hospitals and mental health trusts must maintain lower levels of testing until October 8.

The tubes from US stocks have been approved for use in the UK by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

