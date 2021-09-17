Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Not going potty: Veterans spending five days in portable toilets for charity

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 11.22am
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Four veterans who say their lives were saved by a support charity are spending 120 hours in portable toilet cabins to raise money for the service.

Ian Baillie, Mike Hewlett, Gary Sprakes and Chris Nicholls have set up looking out to the Solent from Southsea Common in Portsmouth for the five-day challenge in aid of Forgotten Veterans UK.

Mr Sprakes, a former submariner from Waterlooville, told the PA news agency: “The charity saved my life. I tried to commit suicide four times – my dog and this charity are the reasons I am here today.”

Ian Baillie, Mike Hewlett, Gary Sprakes and Chris Nicholls
Ian Baillie, Mike Hewlett, Gary Sprakes and Chris Nicholls (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The 70-year-old, who now works for the charity, said of the challenge: “We are a team, we have the mindset that this is what we have set out to do and we are going to finish it together.”

Mr Baillie, 55, from Liverpool, a former private in the Royal Corps of Signals and Royal Anglian regiments, said: “It’s been tough. It’s not so bad in the day when people are talking to us, but at night there’s no room, it’s uncomfortable and you’re lucky to get two hours’ sleep.”

He added jokingly: “The worst thing is the neighbours.”

Mr Nicholls, 58, a former Army corporal from Portsmouth, said: “Trying to sleep in here is a challenge but we have raised a lot of money and the public have been amazing.”

Mr Hewlett, 55, a former rifleman with the Royal Green Jackets, said: “It’s difficult to sleep in the loos, you can hear each moving about, and on the first night I could hear someone shout out, ‘Whose stupid idea was this?’

“But the loos are new so there’s no smell – luckily they didn’t get them from the Isle of Wight Festival.”

Gary Weaving poses with the four veterans
Gary Weaving poses with the four veterans (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Charity founder Gary Weaving said: “Every one of those guys who are in those loos came to me in their time of crisis and it’s incredible what they are doing.

“It’s not just about the money, it’s about working as a team with our support staff and engagement with the public.”

To make a donation visit totalgiving.co.uk/mypage/extreme-portaloo-challenge>

