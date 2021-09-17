Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Six suspects charged over deaths of young brothers in 2019 crash

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 11.24am
Sanjay and Pawanveer Singh (West Midlands Police/PA)
Six suspects have been charged after an inquiry into the deaths of two young brothers in a car crash, including a 25-year-old man accused of causing death by dangerous driving.

Pawanveer Singh, aged 23 months, and his 10-year-old brother Sanjay were travelling with their mother in a BMW when it was involved in the crash on Wolverhampton’s Birmingham New Road in March 2019.

West Midlands Police said Mohammed Sullaiman Khan, of Pershore Road, Edgbaston, Birmingham, had been charged with causing deaths while driving dangerously.

Wolverhampton fatal crash
Damaged railings at the scene of the crash (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Hamza Shahid, 34, of Newbridge Road, Birmingham, has been charged with dangerous driving.

Mohammed Adil Khan, 33, of Newnham Road, Edgbaston, and Mohammed Asim Khan, 34, of Shaftmoor Lane, Hall Green, Birmingham, are charged with perverting the course of justice.

Rashane Henry, 30, of Fairway Green, Bilston, Wolverhampton, and Tejinder Singh, 29, of Babors Field, Bilston, are charged with assisting an offender.

All six are due to appear at Dudley Magistrates’ Court on September 30.

