Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 17th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Three dead and dozens injured in earthquake in southwest China

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 11.35am
Rescue workers walk near debris in Luxian in the aftermath of the earthquake (Jiang Hongjing/Xinhua via AP)
Rescue workers walk near debris in Luxian in the aftermath of the earthquake (Jiang Hongjing/Xinhua via AP)

Three people died and dozens were injured when an earthquake hit China’s southwest Sichuan province.

Rescue work was under way following the magnitude 6.0 earthquake on Thursday.

The quake struck at 4.33am in Luxian, a county in the city of Luzhou, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

Residents stand near a damaged building in Luxian County in Sichuan Province
Residents stand near a damaged building in Luxian County in Sichuan Province (Yuan Bo/Xinhua via AP)

State broadcaster CCTV said 88 people were injured, three seriously, and that 35 houses had collapsed.

The epicentre was about 120 miles (200km) southeast of Chengdu, the provincial capital.

Xinhua reported that collapsed walls and houses could be seen on the way to the epicentre, and that electricity had been cut in much of Jiaming town. Residents could be seen cleaning up.

Rescue workers were going door-to-door in heavy rain searching for people in damaged homes in Fuji town to move them to temporary shelters, Xinhua said.

Injured residents at the Luxian People's Hospital
Injured residents at the Luxian People’s Hospital (Gu Youcong/Xinhua via AP)

Workers distributed mooncakes, a traditional treat for next week’s mid-autumn festival, and other food at one shelter.

Lai Jianrong, a Fuji resident, told Xinhua that she felt a mild tremor at around 4am and ran out barefoot in her nightgown when the tremors became intense.

“Some bricks fell off the wall and I didn’t dare to go in again,” the agency quoted her as saying.

More than 3,200 people have been moved to 79 shelters, CCTV said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier