Friday, September 17th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

William hails ‘amazing’ nominees for Earthshot Prize as finalists named

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 1.18pm
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
(Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Duke of Cambridge has said the “amazing” entries in his Earthshot Prize competition should fill the world with “optimism and hope” as he announced the finalists.

William launched the ambitious environmental prize to make a “positive personal” contribution in the fight against climate change, taking his inspiration from John F Kennedy’s Moonshot project which advanced mankind’s achievements.

His efforts to recognise new ideas, practices and inventions to help “repair” the planet came a step closer as he named the 15 finalists from across the globe.

Among them are a teenager from India who has designed a solar-powered ironing cart, the nation of Costa Rica, which has pioneered a project paying local citizens to restore natural ecosystems, and a Chinese app that allows its citizens to hold polluters to account.

There are no UK finalists but organisers believe homegrown talent will feature in the award in future years.

In a video message to launch the finalists, William said on the Earthshot YouTube channel: “When we launched the prize last year, our ambition was to find the most innovative solutions to the world’s greatest environmental challenges.

“In our first year of the Earthshot Prize, we’ve received over 700 nominations, representing solutions from every continent.

“These are submitted by over 200 nominating organisations who helped to search every corner of the globe, for the inspiring innovative solutions to repair our planet.

“The ambition, quality and range of submissions has been amazing, and should fill us all with optimism and hope that our goals for this decisive decade are achievable.”

