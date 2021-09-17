Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021
News / UK & World

In Pictures: Classic motors and vintage glamour at Goodwood Revival

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 1.54pm Updated: September 17 2021, 2.13pm
An Alpha Romeo 158 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
An Alpha Romeo 158 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Nostalgics and motor racing fans alike have been flocking to West Sussex for the Goodwood Revival – said to be the UK’s only race meeting staged entirely in period dress.

The Revival aims to recreate the halcyon days of Goodwood Motor Circuit as the spiritual home of British motor racing.

Goodwood Revival Motor racing meeting
A Lola-Chevrolet T70 Spyder is pushed towards the assembly area (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Goodwood Revival Motor racing meeting
A mechanic cleans a 1961 Jaguar E-type lightweight (Andrew Matthews/PA)

There is a fair amount of maintenance required, given the vintage of some of the motors on show.

Goodwood Revival Motor racing meeting
Mechanics work on a 1962 Chevrolet Corvette C1 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Goodwood Revival Motor racing meeting
A 1960 Aston Martin DB4GT is spruced up (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Goodwood Revival Motor racing meeting
Clemmie, six, and Freddie, nine, clean their Austin J40 pedal car (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Two wheels are also welcome to join the fun at the circuit near Chichester.

Goodwood Revival Motor racing meeting
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Goodwood Revival Motor racing meeting
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

But it is the celebration of the glamour of bygone days that sets the Revival apart from other race meetings, as the crowds dress up to the nines in vintage fashions…

Goodwood Revival Motor racing meeting
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Goodwood Revival Motor racing meeting
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Goodwood Revival Motor racing meeting
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Goodwood Revival Motor racing meeting
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Goodwood Revival Motor racing meeting
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

… as well as the odd nun going down a helter skelter.

Goodwood Revival Motor racing meeting
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

