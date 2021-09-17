Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021
News / UK & World

National Crime Agency boss to step down

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 3.33pm
Lynne Owens, director-general of the National Crime Agency, is stepping down (David Mirzoeff/PA)
The boss of the National Crime Agency (NCA) has announced her retirement from the role after five years at the helm and more than three decades fighting crime.

Dame Lynne Owens has led the organisation as director-general since 2016 as part of a career in law enforcement spanning 32 years.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year but said she now requires more extensive surgery which would mean a longer period of time off work, so has decided to step down.

Dame Lynne said: “Following the treatment I received for breast cancer in the summer, the prognosis remains entirely positive and I have recovered from the initial surgery well. However results indicate, and the medical team advise, that I now require more extensive surgery (a mastectomy).

“Whilst back at work I am mindful that I have recently been away from the agency for almost four weeks, and the next stage will require a more extended period of absence.

“Throughout my service I have sought to focus on our responsibilities to the public and those I lead before myself and I cannot, with integrity, conclude that it is in the interests of the agency to leave it with such uncertainty in leadership.



“Similarly I recognise I need to create the time and space to heal physically and emotionally without the self-imposed pressure to return. I do not feel that my working life is over and I hope to contribute again in the future.”

Dame Lynne started out as a constable for the Metropolitan Police in 1989 and was chief constable of Surrey Police prior to joining the NCA.

She added: “It has been an absolute privilege to protect the public for the last 32 years.

“There is no doubt in my mind that the National Crime Agency will continue to go from strength to strength.

“I remain grateful to the Home Secretary Priti Patel and the Permanent Secretary at the Home Office, Matthew Rycroft, for their care and compassion through this time.”

Ms Patel praised Dame Lynne for the “dedication and energy” with which she has led the NCA and said she was “deeply saddened” to learn of her decision, adding: “I know this feeling will be shared by colleagues across Government and law enforcement who will understand her decision and wish her well.”

An interim director-general will be appointed as soon as possible while a successor is recruited.

