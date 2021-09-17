Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Schitt’s Creek star and creator Dan Levy signs deal with Netflix

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 7.50pm
Schitt’s Creek star and co-creator Dan Levy is the latest A-lister to sign a TV and film deal with Netflix (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Schitt’s Creek star and co-creator Dan Levy is the latest A-lister to sign a TV and film deal with Netflix (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Schitt’s Creek star and co-creator Dan Levy is the latest A-lister to sign a TV and film deal with Netflix.

The acclaimed writer and director will produce “scripted content and other creative projects” for the streaming giant.

His first  project will be a romcom which he will write, direct and produce, Netflix said.

Levy’s TV work with the streamer will begin in July next year, following the end of a deal with a rival.

Schitt’s Creek, the beloved series Levy co-created with his father – the American Pie actor Eugene Levy, made history at the Emmys last year when becoming the first comedy to win every major award.

Its success was partly down to Netflix – it was after it arrived on the service its popularity soared.

Levy, 38, said: “Netflix offered Schitt’s Creek a second home at just the right time and opened the doors to a whole new audience for us.

“Watching the show thrive there has only enhanced my excitement about continuing to tell specific, meaningful stories with them in both TV and feature film. A full circle moment.”

Levy is far from the first sought-after star to sign with Netflix.

The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby announced a deal in August, while the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Zack Snyder and Kevin Hart all have agreements with the streamer.

