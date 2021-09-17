Schitt’s Creek star and creator Dan Levy signs deal with Netflix

Schitt’s Creek star and co-creator Dan Levy is the latest A-lister to sign a TV and film deal with Netflix.

The acclaimed writer and director will produce “scripted content and other creative projects” for the streaming giant.

His first project will be a romcom which he will write, direct and produce, Netflix said.

Levy’s TV work with the streamer will begin in July next year, following the end of a deal with a rival.

Schitt’s Creek, the beloved series Levy co-created with his father – the American Pie actor Eugene Levy, made history at the Emmys last year when becoming the first comedy to win every major award.

Its success was partly down to Netflix – it was after it arrived on the service its popularity soared.

Levy, 38, said: “Netflix offered Schitt’s Creek a second home at just the right time and opened the doors to a whole new audience for us.

“Watching the show thrive there has only enhanced my excitement about continuing to tell specific, meaningful stories with them in both TV and feature film. A full circle moment.”

Levy is far from the first sought-after star to sign with Netflix.

The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby announced a deal in August, while the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Zack Snyder and Kevin Hart all have agreements with the streamer.