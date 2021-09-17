Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tom Cruise gets sneak preview from SpaceX’s first private crew

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 7.58pm
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon capsule attached (Chris O’Meara/AP)
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon capsule attached (Chris O'Meara/AP)

Tom Cruise got a sneak preview of what it is like to circle the Earth in a SpaceX capsule.

Representatives for SpaceX’s first privately chartered flight revealed that the actor took part in a call with the four space tourists orbiting more than 360 miles up.

Thursday’s conversation, like the entire three-day flight, was private and so no details were released.

“Maverick, you can be our wingman anytime,” came the announcement from the flight’s Twitter feed.

Cruise starred as Navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the 1986 film Top Gun. A sequel comes out next year.

Last year, Nasa confirmed it was in talks with Cruise about visiting the International Space Station for filming. SpaceX would provide the lift, as it does for Nasa astronauts, and like it did on Wednesday night for the billionaire up there now with his two contest winners and a hospital worker.

They are flying exceedingly high in the automated capsule, even by Nasa standards.

SpaceX got them into a 363-mile orbit following Wednesday night’s launch from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre. That is 100 miles higher than the International Space Station. It is so high that they are completing 15 orbits of Earth daily, compared with 16 for station astronauts.

Until this all-amateur crew, relatively few Nasa astronauts had soared that high. The most recent were the shuttle astronauts who worked on the Hubble Space Telescope over multiple flights in the 1990s and 2000s.

To enhance the views, SpaceX outfitted the Dragon capsule with a custom, bubble-shaped dome. Photos of them looking out this large window were posted online, otherwise little else had been publicly released of their first day in space.

Their flight ends with a splashdown off the Florida coast this weekend.

