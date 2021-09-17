Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brazil great Pele readmitted to intensive care following surgery – reports

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 9.00pm Updated: September 17 2021, 11.00pm
Pele is reportedly back in an intensive care unit (Nigel French/PA)
Pele has been readmitted to an intensive care unit after surgery to remove a tumour from his colon earlier this month, according to reports.

The three-time World Cup winner’s daughter Kely Nascimento revealed earlier this week her 80-year-old father was out of intensive care at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo and “in a good mood”.

However, it has been widely reported by Brazilian media that Pele is back in the ICU because of acid reflux.

The former striker revealed on September 6 a “suspicious lesion” had been detected during tests, prompting surgeons to operate, but vowed to tackle it “with a smile on my face”.

On Tuesday after thanking fans for their well-wishes, he added on Instagram: “I have already left the ICU and I am in my room.

“I continue every day happier, with a lot of disposition to play 90 minutes, plus extra time.”

Perhaps football’s first world superstar, he rose to international prominence when he helped Brazil win the 1958 World Cup as a 17-year-old, repeating the feat in 1962 and 1970.

Officially, he scored 757 goals during a glittering career – club Santos claim his tally was closer to 1,000 – leaving him behind only only Cristiano Ronaldo and Josef Biscan on the all-time list.

Nascimento later moved to allay fears surrounding her father, posting a picture alongside him in a puffer vest and writing on Instagram: “There’s already a lot of anxiety roaming the world these days and we don’t want to be the reason for more.

“This photo was taken just now. He is wearing a vest because he is Santista and the cold in SP bothers him! He is recovering well and within normal range. Promise!

“The normal recovery scenario for a man of his age, after an operation like this, is sometimes two steps forward and one step back. Yesterday he was tired and took a little step back. Today he took two forwards!”

