Saturday, September 18th 2021
News / UK & World

Grandfather defends taking boy from cable car crash to Israel

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 9.14pm
The wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed near the summit of the Stresa-Mottarone line in the Piedmont region, northern Italy (Luca Bruno/AP)
The grandfather of a six-year-old boy who survived a cable car crash in Italy that killed his immediate family and is now the target of a bitter custody battle has defended his decision to spirit the child off to Israel.

Eitan Biran’s parents and younger sibling were among 14 killed in May when a cable car slammed into a mountainside in northern Italy.

He is now the focus of a custody battle between his maternal grandparents in Israel and his paternal relatives in Italy.

Shmulik Peleg, his maternal grandfather, was questioned by Israeli police on kidnapping suspicions and placed under house arrest amid an ongoing investigation.

Eitan’s paternal relatives say he was taken without their knowledge and have filed a legal complaint in Italy seeking his return.

In an interview with Israel’s Channel 12, the 58-year-old said Eitan was “happy, surrounded by his family members”.

“He is in the place where he is supposed to be, in his home, in Israel,” he said.

He acknowledged driving the child from Italy into Switzerland before flying him back to Israel, saying “we departed in a totally legal way”.

He insisted that his “thoughts are devoted only to the good of the child, the good of Eitan”.

Eitan and his parents were living in Italy at the time of the accident, and after his release from a Turin hospital following weeks of treatment, Italian juvenile court officials ruled the child would live with a paternal aunt near Pavia, in northern Italy.

Italian daily Corriere della Sera said Mr Peleg drove Eitan in a rented car to Lugano, Switzerland, where they boarded a chartered flight to Tel Aviv.

In the interview, Mr Peleg declined to comment on why he did not take a regular flight out of Italy.

Italian authorities also opened an investigation this week. The boy’s paternal aunt, Aya Biran, filed a formal request with the Italian court system seeking Eitan’s return to Italy. She had also told police that Mr Peleg last Saturday had failed to return Eitan to her home as agreed.

Eitan’s relatives in Israel deny abducting him and insist they are acting in his interest.

