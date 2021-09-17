Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cadiz win means Celta Vigo’s LaLiga struggles continue

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 10.57pm
Marko Pjaca, left, struck for Torino on Friday night (Steven Paston/PA)
Cadiz collected their first win of the LaLiga season after two quickfire goals on the stroke of half-time ushered them a to a 2-1 victory at struggling Celta Vigo.

Anthony Lozano put the visitors up after 38 minutes before Alfonso Espino doubled Cadiz’s lead five minutes later. Although Santi Mina pulled one back just after the hour mark, Cadiz ultimately held on.

Defeat meant Celta Vigo have claimed just one point from their opening five matches and sit third bottom in the table.

Torino leapfrogged Sassuolo in Serie A after substitute Marko Pjaca struck six minutes from time to hand Il Toro a 1-0 away win.

In Ligue 1, Ludovic Ajorque’s seventh-minute penalty was followed by a first-half brace from Habib Diallo as Strasbourg brushed aside Metz 3-0.

And in the Bundesliga Jurgen Ekkelenkamp’s strike and Maximilian Bauer’s own goal, with Ekkelenkamp involved, helped Hertha Berlin come from behind to win 2-1 against rock-bottom Greuther Furth, who had gone ahead through Branimir Hrgota’s spot-kick.

