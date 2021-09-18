Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Be tolerant of everyone’s decision on jabs for children, expert urges parents

By Press Association
September 18 2021, 10.19am
An expert has urged people to be tolerant of others’ decisions on whether to get 12 15-year-olds vaccinated (Steve Parsons/PA)
Parents should be tolerant of one another when it comes to deciding whether to have their children vaccinated against coronavirus, an expert advising on jabs has said.

Professor Adam Finn said he fears there could be stigma associated with those who do not want to have their child immunised against Covid-19.

The professor of paediatrics and member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said the decision on whether to vaccinate 12 to 15-year-olds is not black and white, adding that while it is not “essential” for them to have a coronavirus jab, it is also “perfectly sensible” for them to do so.

Some three million children are eligible for the jab across the UK after the chief medical officers of the four nations advised younger teenagers should be offered the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

The decision to go ahead came after the JCVI decided not to recommend mass vaccination of 12 to 15-year-olds on health grounds alone.

But they suggested that wider issues, such as disruption to education, should be taken into consideration and examined by the chief medical officers, who subsequently said a single dose of Pfizer will significantly reduce the chance of a young person getting Covid and passing the virus on.

Prof Finn, of the University of Bristol, was asked about possible stigma when it comes to parents deciding not to have their children vaccinated.

He told Times Radio: “I absolutely do fear that… I’ve had a lot of people contact me with very strong views.

“Either that they insist that they wish their children to be immunised without delay, or that they would rather die than have their children immunised, so there are plenty of people out there with very strong views, and those could easily translate into quite aggressive attitudes, one way, in one direction or the other.”

Calling for tolerance, he added: “Parents who have their children immunised should be tolerant of those that decide not to and vice versa because the stakes are not high on either side.”

He described it as a “finely balanced decision”.

He said: “It’s not essential that these children receive the vaccine, but equally it’s a perfectly sensible thing to do. It’s being offered because the benefits do outweigh the risks, and it’s available for people who want it. And I’m afraid that’s the truth of the situation.”

He said the reason the process for deciding whether to vaccinate this particular age group has been “convoluted and complex” is because there “isn’t a completely clear, straightforward answer”.

But he added that people should not become too “agonised” about it, adding: “Because the risks on either side are not that high. It’s not like these children are at great risk from Covid, or indeed that they’re at great risk from the vaccination.”

Parental consent will not be needed if a child is considered competent to make a decision by themselves but England’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty has said for the “great majority of cases, children and their parents come to the same decision”.

