Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Shocked couple find python in their bedroom

By Press Association
September 18 2021, 5.41pm Updated: September 18 2021, 6.36pm
(West Midlands Police)
(West Midlands Police)

A couple were left shocked after discovering a 5ft python in their bedroom.

The yellow snake was removed by West Midlands Police after it was found wrapped around a vanity mirror at the couple’s home in Quarry Bank, Dudley.

Police said the couple, who had no idea where the reptile had come from, explained that they had a big item delivered the day before, but were not sure if the snake had been hiding in the box or if it had slithered in through a pipe.

Python found in Dudley
Pc Bethan Pinnock with a 5ft long female python (West Midlands Police/PA)

The RSPCA would usually handle this type of incident, but nobody from the rescue charity was available when the call came in to police just after 10pm on Wednesday.

Student officers Police Constables Bethan Pinnock, Lucy Corles and Riane Hazel went to the couple’s home and were sent to a front bedroom where they had closed the door to keep the snake inside.

After a long search, the snake was found on top of a cabinet wrapped around a vanity mirror.

The officers used batons to carefully lift the snake, which was about 5ft long, and put it in a shoe box with holes in.

The officers contacted Manor Vets in Halesowen, who agreed to take the snake in overnight until the RSPCA were able to have it.

A vet told the police it was a mature female python.

Police said the snake had a few lumps and old injuries, but was very friendly and was generally otherwise in good health.

