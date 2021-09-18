Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Daniel Farke rues “too many defensive mistakes” as Norwich sunk by Watford

By Press Association
September 18 2021, 6.27pm
Daniel Farke was left to rue defensive mistakes as Norwich’s losing start to the Premier League season extended to five games following a 3-1 defeat to Watford at Carrow Road (Joe Giddens/PA)
Daniel Farke was left to rue defensive mistakes as Norwich’s losing start to the Premier League season extended to five games following a 3-1 defeat to Watford at Carrow Road (Joe Giddens/PA)

Manager Daniel Farke was left to rue defensive mistakes as Norwich’s losing start to the Premier League season extended to five games following a 3-1 defeat to Watford at Carrow Road.

Ismaila Sarr, who had not scored since the opening-day win over Aston Villa, proved too good for the Norwich defence with his brace putting the game beyond the hosts.

The Hornets had taken an early lead as Emmanuel Dennis headed past Tim Krul after being marked poorly in the 17th minute but Norwich levelled through Teemu Pukki before the break.

However, in the second half, Watford took a decisive lead in the 63rd minute with Sarr beating Grant Hanley to the ball before flicking it into the net and then being first to a parried shot from Josh King to tap home for his second 10 minutes from time.

“(It’s a) tough day,” Farke admitted. “It’s also tough to take because first of all we wanted to make a mark. In general football is quite an awful thing.

“It was a tight game, 50 per cent possession and 12 shots on both sides and we had three really crucial mistakes in our defending game.

“I think that wasn’t clinical enough in our own box and of course the goals change the momentum of the game and the situation, it was not one situation.

“If you produce these mistakes on this level you are punished and then we were not clinical enough to earn the right to win the points.

“In these moments you have to be self critical, it was not a tactical problem, there was not one situation where we were overloaded (in terms of player numbers) but we should have defended much better.

“If I’m honest (there were) too many defensive mistakes in order to win the game.”

Norwich had the toughest of starts – against Liverpool, Manchester City, Leicester and Arsenal, but again struggled against their fellow promoted side and have now lost five successive matches against the Hornets, with Farke insisting there were improvements needed.

He added: “(We will have to) roll our sleeves up and work on it, individually but also as a team on the training pitch.

“Of course this is something we have to improve because we have conceded too many goals so far.”

Watford manager Xisco Munoz praised Sarr for his performance and insisted the 23-year-old is happy at the club.

He said: “I feel he is very happy here and he enjoys every day in training and he gives very good things for our team.

“Sarr was very good but not only Sarr.

“We were mature with the ball, without the ball and we managed the timing of the game.

“It’s perfect because it’s one step forward.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier