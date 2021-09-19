Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / UK & World

Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast wins Toronto People’s Choice Award

By Press Association
September 19 2021, 2.58am
Director Kenneth Branagh, whose film Belfast won the People’s Choice award at the Toronto International Film Festival (Chris Young/The Canadian Press/AP)
Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical Belfast – a black-and-white family drama about the city amid the tumult of the late 1960s – on Saturday won the Toronto International Film Festival’s People’s Choice Award, a telling indicator of Academy Awards chances.

The event’s top honour, voted by festivalgoers, is widely viewed as an Oscar harbinger. The previous nine winners have all gone on to secure a best-picture Oscar nomination, as have 13 of the last 14 People’s Choice prize winners. Those include best-picture winners 12 Years a Slave, Green Book and last year’s pick, Nomadland.

Belfast, which premiered at the Telluride Film Festival, draws from Branagh’s own childhood in the city. The film, which stars Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench and Ciaran Hinds, will be released on November 12 by Focus Features.

The awards wrapped up a muted Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) that has unspooled over the past 10 days. Usually one of the world’s largest movie showcases, this year’s TIFF was a scaled-down pandemic hybrid, taking place in both socially distanced screenings and virtually online. The autumn’s other major festivals — in Venice; Telluride, Colorado; and New York — have opted for fully in-person editions.

Director Kenneth Branagh, right, and actor Jamie Dornan at TIFF (Chris Young/The Canadian Press/AP)

But it was also a much more robust TIFF than last year’s almost entirely virtual festival. The slate of about 100 feature films was down from Toronto’s typical 250 movies but included many of the autumn’s most anticipated films — including Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi spectacle Dune, Jane Campion’s Western melodrama The Power of the Dog, and Pablo Larrain’s Princess Diana biopic Spencer.

Both Dune and Spencer did not make themselves eligible for the People’s Choice Award, which required both an in-person screening and availability on the festival digital portal. Normally, festival volunteers dispense ballots to moviegoers on their way out of screenings. This year, because of the pandemic, all voting was conducted online.

In a presentation broadcast in Canada and streamed online globally, other awards included the platform prize — an award chosen by a jury headed by actor Riz Ahmed — going to Indonesian director Kamila Andini’s Yuni, a coming-of-age drama about a teenage girl approaching the prospect of an arranged marriage.

The festival said the closest competitors to Belfast in terms of votes were Shasha Nakhai and Rich Williamson’s Scarborough, the first runner up, which follows three children over the course of one school year in the Toronto neighbourhood, and second runner-up The Power of the Dog.

The People’s Choice award for documentary went to E Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin’s The Rescue, an account of the 2018 mission to rescue the trapped youth soccer team from Thailand’s Tham Luang cave.

