Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 19th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Jimmy Greaves’ career in numbers

By Press Association
September 19 2021, 10.37am
Jimmy Greaves had a glittering career (PA)
Jimmy Greaves had a glittering career (PA)

Former Chelsea, Tottenham and England striker Jimmy Greaves has died at the age of 81.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at his career in numbers.

114 – goals scored for the youth team after signing for Chelsea in 1956.

17 – Greaves’ age when he made his first-team debut for Chelsea, scoring in a 1-1 draw with Tottenham.

100 – number of league goals Greaves had scored by the age of 20. He remains the youngest player to reach the landmark.

99, 999 – the fee in pounds paid by Tottenham to sign Greaves from AC Milan in 1961.

132 – goals for Chelsea in 169 games.

44 – goals scored for England in 57 matches. He is still fourth on the all-time list behind Wayne Rooney (53), Bobby Charlton (49) and Gary Lineker (48).

6 – hat-tricks scored for England still stands as a record today.

41 – number of goals for Chelsea in 40 league games during the 1960/61 season is still a club record at Stamford Bridge.

266 – goals for Tottenham in 379 appearances means Greaves remains Spurs’ record goalscorer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier