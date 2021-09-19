In pictures: The memorable life of football great Jimmy Greaves

Tottenham record goalscorer and former England striker Jimmy Greaves has died aged 81.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at his life in pictures.

Jimmy Greaves broke into the Chelsea first team as a 17-year-old (PA)

Jimmy Greaves, aged 18, with his bride Irene Barden after their wedding (PA)

Jimmy Greaves, left, on target for Chelsea against Wolves in 1958 (PA)

Jimmy Greaves, third from the left, with the victorious England team after the 1961 Home International Championship (PA)

Jimmy Greaves at London Airport with his wife Irene and PFA chairman Jimmy Hill ahead of his move to AC Milan in the summer of 1961 (PA)

Jimmy Greaves on his Tottenham debut against Blackpool in December 1961 (PA)

Jimmy Greaves scores in the 1962 FA Cup semi-final as Tottenham go on to win the cup (PA)

England’s World Cup squad get set to fly to Chile in 1962 (PA)

Jimmy Greaves meeting Linda the chimpanzee in 1964 (PA)

Jimmy Greaves reads a newspaper at the England team hotel during the 1966 World Cup (PA)

Jimmy Greaves walks out to face France. It would be his last appearance at the tournament (PA)

Jimmy Greaves, right, watched the World Cup final from England’s bench (PA)

Jimmy Greaves, right, and Mike England celebrate winning the 1967 FA Cup with a pint of milk in the dressing room at Wembley (PA)

Jimmy Greaves on target for Tottenham again (PA)

Jimmy Greaves scores his second goal during an impressive debut for West Ham in 1970 (PA)

Jimmy Greaves and co-driver Tony Fall at an event prior to the Wembley to Mexico World Cup Rally (PA)

Jimmy Greaves and Ian St John, stars of TV show Saint & Greavsie (PA)