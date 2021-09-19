Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 20th 2021
News / UK & World

Tributes paid to ‘true gentleman’ and ‘beloved friend’ John Challis

By Press Association
September 19 2021, 3.04pm
Sue Holderness and John Challis starred as a married couple in Only Fools And Horses (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The actress who played Boycie’s wife Marlene in Only Fools And Horses has paid tribute to her “beloved friend” John Challis.

Tributes poured in on Sunday after it was announced that Challis had died from cancer at the age of 79.

Among them was Sue Holderness, who played the on-screen partner of second-hand car dealer Boycie in the hit sitcom.

She said in a statement: “Marlene without Boycie – it’s unthinkable.

“John Challis was my partner on screen and stage for 36 years and my beloved friend. R.I.P. darling John.

“I will miss you every day.”

The Three Degrees singer Sheila Ferguson posted a picture of herself with Challis on Twitter as she described herself as “heartbroken”.

She said: “I’ve been waiting for this for a few days now.

“It is with great sadness that I tell you that my dear friend, John Challis (Boycie from OFAH) has just passed.

“I’ve been in touch with his wife, Carol, who is obviously heartbroken, as am I. Much love, S.”

‘Allo ‘Allo! actress Vicki Michelle said on Twitter: “Shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Wonderful John Challis such a fabulous man. Loved by the Nation. Condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Actress Crissy Rock, who appeared in Benidorm with Challis, tweeted: “I am heartbroken to hear the news that the legendary actor @BeingBoycie has sadly passed away.

“John you were a true gentleman and always so loving and supportive towards me. I am thinking of your family and close friends at this hard time. Rest well. Crissy xx.”

In tribute to their long-term fan, Somerset County Cricket Club shared a video filmed with Challis earlier this year in which he comically announced the extension of a player’s contract.

The club tweeted: “Somerset County Cricket Club are extremely saddened to hear about the passing of long term supporter John Challis.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

