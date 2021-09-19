Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Milton Shumba’s destructive knock gives Zimbabwe T20 series win over Scotland

By Press Association
September 19 2021, 6.11pm
Milton Shumba’s destructive unbeaten 66 led Zimbabwe to a six-wicket win over Scotland to secure a 2-1 series victory in Edinburgh.

The 20-year-old smashed two fours and half a dozen maximums in a brutal 29-ball knock that helped the tourists chase 178 with five deliveries to spare.

Scotland looked to be in control after ending a 60-run opening stand between Regis Chakabva and Craig Ervine and then reducing Zimbabwe to 63 for three in the 10th over.

But Wessley Madhevere, with 43, and Shumba added 99 in nine overs to take Zimbabwe close before the latter and Ryan Burl finished the job.

George Munsey struck 54 off 30 deliveries, passing 1,000 T20 international runs in the process, as Scotland racked up 177 for four after winning the toss.

Richie Berrington hit 44 while Calum MacLeod, with 39 off 29 balls, and Michael Leask, who made 17 off five deliveries, took 30 off the final over to inject late impetus.

