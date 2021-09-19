Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Roy Keane felt Chelsea against Tottenham was like watching ‘men v boys’

By Press Association
September 19 2021, 7.36pm
Roy Keane had his say on Chelsea’s win at Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA)
Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane felt it was like watching “men v boys” as Chelsea dominated the second half to win 3-0 at Tottenham.

After being second best in the opening 45 minutes in north London, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel sent on N’Golo Kante and switched formation.

Chelsea were soon on the front foot and broke the deadlock four minutes into the second half when defender Thiago Silva crashed in a thumping header from a corner.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 57th minute as Kante saw his shot take a big deflection off Eric Dier and fly in off the post.

Antonio Rudiger’s late strike wrapped up another hard-earned victory for Tuchel’s well drilled side, who moved top of the Premier League table.

Former Manchester United midfielder Keane was less than impressed by Spurs’ capitulation.

“Chelsea were excellent, with real quality and desire,” Keane said. “It was men v boys – I could not believe how bad Spurs were.

Thiago Silva challenges Dele Alli
Chelsea brushed aside Tottenham (Tim Goode/PA)

“You can have an off day and obviously some days you lose to quality, but lack of desire.

“We saw it with the second and probably third – all the goals… talk about wanting to put your body on the line. I’m pretty angry watching Spurs there today.

“You are going to be under pressure playing a fantastic team, but you stay in the fight by doing the basics, by running out and closing the ball down.

“You learn that when you are five years of age.”

