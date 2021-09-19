Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
M25 climate protesters demand reduction of motorway speed limit

By Press Association
September 19 2021, 11.25pm
Further protests will take place on Monday (Insulate Britain/PA)
Climate protesters have called for the speed limit to be reduced on the M25 ahead of another wave of blockades on the motorway.

Insulate Britain, the group behind demonstrations which took place across junctions in Kent, Essex, Hertfordshire and Surrey last week, has said supporters will be on the network from 7am on Monday.

It has written to National Highways asking for speed limits to be reduced as “major disruption” will be taking place.

Insulate Britain protests
The group caused disruption to parts of the South East last week (Insulate Britain/PA)

A statement from the group on Sunday read: “Earlier today Insulate Britain wrote to the Highways Agency (now National Highways) and the relevant police forces, informing them that the campaign would continue, and specified that supporters would be on the M25 network on Monday, September 20 from 7am.

“Insulate Britain are asking the Highways Agency to review their previous decision not to reduce speed limits, even though they had been made aware that major disruption will be taking place.

“Given that this is a standard safety procedure when hazards occur on the motorway, Insulate Britain is surprised it has not formed part of the response to the campaign.”

In its letter, the group said it is” entirely proportionate to create disruption on the motorway network if it means the UK Government fulfils its legal obligation of staying below 2°C which will stop the unimaginable suffering for future generations”.

The group has not revealed exactly where the protests will be taking place.

It comes after dozens were arrested last week as protests brought disruption to parts of the South East.

Home Secretary Priti Patel is said to have told police to take “decisive” action to crack down on the protests which brought traffic to a halt.

Met Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor previously said: “The actions of this group have significantly impacted the major road network around London.

“Removing individual protesters who have glued themselves to the road or locked themselves on to something is a complex and resource-intensive challenge and we must do this in a safe and effective way.

“It is our view that this behaviour is unsafe and irresponsible, creating risk for themselves, other road users and officers.”

