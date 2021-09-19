Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

UK tech sector raised record-breaking £13.5bn in first half of 2021

By Press Association
September 20 2021, 12.10am
UK tech firms raised £13.5 billion in 2021, according to new data (Ian West/PA)
UK tech firms raised £13.5 billion in 2021, according to new data (Ian West/PA)

The UK tech sector raised £13.5 billion in the first six months of the year, almost three times more than the same period a year ago, according to new data.

Companies including fintech giant Revolut, online video conference business Hopin and online car sales platform Cinch were major contributors to the record-breaking investment.

The UK’s Digital Economy Council and Tech Nation by Dealroom, which crunched the numbers, said it means the UK in on course to make 2021 the biggest year for tech investment ever.

During the first six months of the year the biggest fundraising rounds included Revolut raising £577 million, Cinch with £1 billion, cybersecurity platform Snyk raising £289 million and Hopin banking £289 million to make it Europe’s fastest-growing tech company.

The details come ahead of London Tech Week and the Government hopes to use the data to showcase the country’s position as Europe’s tech centre.

According to the data, more than 1,400 UK tech companies have benefited from the £13.5 billion raised and the investment is more than double that achieved in the next biggest market – Germany, which managed to raise £6.2 billion.

The UK now has 105 unicorns – businesses worth more than 1 billion dollars (£720 million) – with 20 created in the past six months alone including Tractable, Zego and Depop.

By comparison, it took 24 years – from 1990 to 2014 – to create the UK’s first 20 unicorns.

The UK also has 12 10 billion dollar (£7.2 billion) tech companies, with seven created this year alone.

Gerard Grech, founding chief executive of Tech Nation, said: “The UK tech industry is on course for another record high in terms of investment in 2021.

“The success of established companies like Wise, Darktrace and Depop show there is a clear pathway for UK tech companies to make an impact on a global scale.”

Fintech firms are particularly popular in the UK, due to the strong banking industry already in place in the country.

According to Tech Nation, 11 of the 20 companies that became unicorns in the first six months of 2021 were in fintech, with Revolut leading the way, valued at £23 billion.

Healthtech is the second largest area of growth, particularly during the pandemic, followed by transportation tech firms.

London continues to attract the most venture capital cash, followed by Oxford, Bristol, Birmingham and Cambridge.

In Scotland, start-ups raised £53.5 million this year, including £35.9 million for alternative protein company Enough and a seed round by the on-demand workspace platform Desana.io.

Nicola Mendelsohn, Facebook vice president for Europe, Middle East and Asia, and member of the Digital Economy Council, said: “The UK tech sector is fast maturing and the country now has leadership status alongside Silicon Valley and China.

“This is an exciting time to be part of this industry and we should be encouraging talented young people to understand that the best careers of the future can be found in those companies that are creating innovative products and services that help businesses and individuals.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been pushing hard for the UK to emerge from Brexit as a tech centre.

He said: “Our tech revolution is creating jobs, driving growth and boosting investment across the country.

“We have a number of cities firmly on the map as tech hubs and new companies springing up at a rapid pace.”

New Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries said: “As Digital Secretary, I’m going to push our pro-tech agenda to even greater heights and make sure every corner of the UK benefits from the tech revolution.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier