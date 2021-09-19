Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Regenerative farming and rewilding deployed to help climate and wildlife

By Press Association
September 20 2021, 12.14am Updated: September 20 2021, 7.12am
Exmoor ponies graze land as part of Wild Ken Hill’s rewilding project (Emily Beament/PA)
“Regenerative farming” methods and handing unproductive land back to nature are being used to boost wildlife and store carbon in a large-scale countryside project.

Nature-based solutions to climate change such as regenerative farming and “rewilding”, as well as creating woodlands and restoring peatlands, are gaining prominence as ways to capture carbon emissions at the same time as tackling nature declines, and as landowners face changes in subsidies to focus on delivering for the environment.

The team on the 4,000-acre Wild Ken Hill project in Norfolk are deploying farming techniques to restore healthy soils in arable fields so they will lock up carbon and provide natural nutrients for crops instead of synthetic fertilisers.

Every field has been mapped into rectangles for crops to make the most efficient use of the farm’s machinery, and the areas around the edges provide margins of wildflowers and plants for birds and bumblebees in the shaded or more unproductive parts of the landscape.

They have also stopped farming an unproductive 500 acres, and are letting natural processes take over so it “rewilds” into wood pasture, alongside another 500 acres of existing woodland.

Exmoor ponies, red poll cattle and even a handful of Tamworth pigs roam the rewilding part of the estate, grazing the land to create natural pasture which will benefit wildlife, while saplings are already beginning to appear in the meadows in former arable fields.

And in a large enclosure in the woodland, two families of beavers are engineering the landscape, building dams and creating ponds and water channels that attract dragonflies, water vole and otter.

Tamworth pigs which roam the rewilding estate (Emily Beament/PA)

A key part of the project is the shift to regenerative agriculture on the 2,500 acres of land that remains in arable production, a movement which farms manager Nick Padwick says the Wild Ken Hill team have really embraced.

They have stopped ploughing to prevent damage to the soil food web and the release of carbon, and are using cover crops which keep capturing carbon from the air and turning it into organic matter in the soil after the main crop has been harvested.

Sheep are being brought on to feed on the cover crops, eating them down and providing natural fertiliser before new main crops are sown, while barley and peas are planted alongside each other to boost nutrients.

The idea is to recreate healthy soils, with plants taking carbon from the air into the soil where fungi helps store it and supporting a web of tiny soil life which provides nutrients for crops as well as food for other wildlife.

Wet woodlands where beavers have been introduced (Emily Beament/PA)
That is in contrast to much of the UK where single crops are grown, often using pesticides which damage the soil life, and the ground is ploughed and left bare after harvest, releasing carbon instead of capturing it.

This creates a need for synthetic fertilisers – producing more greenhouse gases.

Mr Padwick said: “Every time you drag a cultivator, plough a field you are disturbing the soil and the soil life.

Cover crops keep capturing carbon after the main crop is harvested (Emily Beament/PA)
“You’re stirring it up, you’re breaking fungal spores, you’re damaging structures, and every time you do that we’re releasing carbon. We don’t want to do that anymore.”

Regenerative farming has the potential to increase yields, as well as deliver financial benefits, with savings on synthetic fertilisers, tractor diesel and plough metal which all come with a carbon cost too, he said.

There are also efficiency savings  – as well as the wildlife benefit – from leaving the land around the edge of fields uncropped.

For Wild Ken Hill’s conservation lead and ecologist Lloyd Park, regenerative farming is a key part of the overall scheme, which also includes the rewilding area and a managed conservation site on the coastal marshes.

Red poll cattle will be used for meat (Emily Beament/PA)
“Rewilding projects and nature reserves alone are fantastic places, but 75% of the UK’s land use is farming, so that’s where you’ve got to make the biggest change in the shortest amount of time for nature recovery.

“Farming in the regenerative way, in all aspects of the regenerative way, that is what is going to help to restore our countryside to a place that can be a fantastic area for wildlife, because it’s fast becoming not,” he said.

Meanwhile rewilding is something farmers could do where they were struggling to produce food on the land, he said.

“Rewilding is, as we see it, a low-cost way for biodiversity increase,  and we know we are on a massive tipping point at the moment in terms of biodiversity loss.”

Tree saplings are growing in former fields (Emily Beament/PA)

Mr Padwick said the rewilding area would also have benefits for carbon storage in soils, trees and plants.

He said the organic cattle will provide meat for sale – in answer to those who warn that farmers should not abandon food production on the land.

But he added: “We’ve taken very unproductive land out of production, we have people very often say to us that you’re farmers you should be growing food, you’ve taken all this land out of production.

“Our kickback to that is let’s just wait and see, because we think we can produce as much as we’re producing from a smaller area and do all this amazing work for the environment.”

