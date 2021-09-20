Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – September 20

By Press Association
September 20 2021, 2.25am
What the papers say – September 20 (PA)
Threats to consumers over gas supply, the passing of actor John Challis and “eye-watering” cost to taxpayers of negligent maternity care are splashed across the front pages.

The Financial Times reports the UK’s largest energy suppliers are requesting billions in emergency support from the Government, with the i saying households bills are “set to soar” following significant rises in wholesale prices.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will meet gas industry leaders on Monday morning in an effort to “contain the fallout” prompted by “soaring” market prices, according to The Guardian.

The Times says it will be taxpayers who have to pay for any “propping up” of the sector ahead of the predicted collapse of dozens of small suppliers.

“Watt crisis?” asks Metro, which reports Cabinet minister Alok Sharma has played down the threat to energy users by saying there is “no immediate concern in terms of supply – we don’t see any risks going into winter”.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph covers Boris Johnson’s trans-Atlantic trip, with the Prime Minister said to plan on making an “impassioned” case to Joe Biden to allow Britons to fly to the US.

The Daily Star bids “farewell to 2 legends” following the deaths of Only Fools And Horses star John Challis and former England player Jimmy Greaves, with the Daily Mirror also paying tribute to the latter as one of the country’s “greatest strikers”.

The Independent features a photograph of Greaves in his Tottenham training strip, while the paper also reports its analysis shows negligent maternity care in the NHS has cost taxpayers an “eye-watering” £8.2 billion in the past 15 years.

Campaigners have launched a last ditch bid to save the pension triple lock amid warnings in the Daily Express of “retirement poverty for millions”.

And the Daily Mail demands family doctors “must carry out” more appointments face to face.

