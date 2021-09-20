Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
London Underground extension opens

By Press Association
September 20 2021, 2.48am Updated: September 20 2021, 7.04am
London Underground’s first major expansion this century opens on Monday (TfL/PA)
London Underground’s first major expansion this century has opened.

Two new Northern line stations opened in south London following a £1.1 billion project.

The first train on the new route departed from Battersea Power Station at 5.28am.

The ticket hall at Nine Elms station
The ticket hall at Nine Elms station (TfL/PA)

It called at the other new station, Nine Elms, before reaching the existing station of Kennington.

London mayor Sadiq Khan says the services will play “a major role” in the capital’s recovery from the pandemic by “supporting thousands of new jobs, homes and businesses”.

This is the first major expansion of the Tube since the Jubilee line was opened in the late 1990s.

The Greater London Authority borrowed £1 billion for the project, which will be funded through business rates from the local area and about £270 million of contributions from developers.

Major construction on the two-mile twin railway tunnel between Kennington and Battersea began in 2015.

There will initially be a peak-time service of six trains per hour, falling to five per hour during off-peak periods.

Frequencies will be doubled by the middle of next year.

TfL estimated that the new services will support 25,000 new jobs and 20,000 new homes.

Billions of pounds of investment have been pumped into the area in recent years, including through the redevelopment of Battersea Power Station for residential and business use, and the building of a new US embassy in Nine Elms.

The opening of two new stations will bring the total number on the network to 272.

