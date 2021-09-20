Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

Emma Corrin swaps crown for a bonnet at Emmys red carpet

By Press Association
September 20 2021, 5.32am Updated: September 20 2021, 7.46am
Emma Corrin traded her crown for a bonnet at an Emmys red carpet (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Emma Corrin was among the stars walking the red carpet for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards and described her distinctive look as “crucible realness”.

The British actress was a nominee on the night for her role in The Crown and attended an event in London.

The main ceremony took place in Los Angeles but travel restrictions prevented some stars from crossing the Atlantic.

The 25-year-old wore a pale bonnet, matching strapless gown and opera gloves, finishing the look with pointed black fingernails.

Anya Taylor-Joy, star of Netflix chess drama The Queen’s Gambit, brought some sunshine to the carpet.

The 25-year-old actress wore a pastel yellow silk backless gown, adding a bright canary-coloured cape.

Britain The Crown Primetime Emmy Screening
Emma Corrin appeared at a remote event in London to celebrate the Emmy Awards (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Kaley Cuoco was another star bringing colour to the carpet.

The star of The Flight Attendant dazzled in a neon yellow Vera Wang gown.

2021 Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals
Kaley Cuoco dazzled on the red carpet at the Emmy Awards (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Elizabeth Olsen was a nominee on the night and her dress made headlines due to its designers.

The elegant white gown was from the actress’ famous sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

2021 Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals
Elizabeth Olsen kept it in the family with her Emmys dress (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

This Is Us star Mandy Moore stood out in a scarlet Carolina Herrera gown.

The actress wore matching lipstick.

2021 Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals
Anya Taylor-Joy brought some sunshine to the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Kate Winslet was a winner on the night for her lead role in the buzzy drama Mare Of Easttown.

She looked elegant in a black gown with a v-shaped neckline and sheer sleeves.

2021 Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals

Kate Winslet was among the winners at the Emmys (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Another of Britain’s acting crown jewels was a winner at the Emmys.

Olivia Colman joined her The Crown co-star Corrin in London, looking regal in a navy blue and bright orange gown, complete with a cape.

Britain The Crown Primetime Emmy Screening
Olivia Colman looked regal in a navy and orange gown to celebrate the Emmys (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Mj Rodriguez could have made history as the first transgender winner of the outstanding drama actress Emmy.

She turned heads at the carpet in Los Angeles in a turquoise gown.

2021 Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals
Mj Rodriguez was among the stars at the Emmys (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Bowen Yang has emerged as a superstar following his show-stealing turns on long-running sketch show Saturday Night Live.

The comedian was literally head and shoulders above the rest at the Emmys, catching the eye in a pair of metallic platform boots with his smart black tuxedo.

2021 Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals
Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang stood out in a pair of silver platform shoes (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Billy Porter is no stranger to a red carpet statement.

The Pose actor arrived in an all-black outfit, featuring black platform heels, wide-hemmed trousers and ruffled sleeves resembling a pair of wings.

He completed the look with a huge diamond necklace.

2021 Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals
Billy Porter looked ready to take flight at the Emmy Awards (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

