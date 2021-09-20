Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tube extension shows London must ‘play its part’ in pandemic recovery – Khan

By Press Association
September 20 2021, 10.10am Updated: September 20 2021, 2.04pm
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps at the newly opened Battersea Power Station London Underground station, south London (David Mirzeoff/PA)
London Underground’s first major expansion this century demonstrates how the capital must “play its part” in the UK’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has claimed.

Northern line trains began serving two new stations – Nine Elms and Battersea Power Station – in south London on Monday following the completion of a £1.1 billion project.

Mr Khan, who has been embroiled in a long-running row with the Government over funding for Transport for London (TfL), said he was “proud and grateful” to be joined by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps on one of the first trains to serve Battersea Power Station.

He told the PA news agency: “It’s great to see the difference teamwork makes, it’s great to see the difference investing in infrastructure makes in relation to unlocking jobs and homes.

“Most of the things we’re using today were built around the country. Every pound we spend on the Underground, 55 pence goes to the rest of the country.

“That’s good for the Secretary of State to see. I’m quite clear, you don’t make our country more equal by making London poorer.

“If we’re going to get a national recovery we need London to play its part.”

Mr Khan has repeatedly called for the Government to give TfL a long-term funding package as its finances struggle to cope with the collapse in fares revenue during the pandemic.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps
Battersea Power Station is one of two new Tube stations (David Mirzeoff/PA)

The latest agreement worth £1.08 billion was awarded on June 1 but only runs until December 11.

In April, Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused the mayor of “blowing” TfL’s finances through an “irresponsible fares policy”.

Asked whether he was satisfied that TfL was running its finances properly, Mr Shapps replied: “TfL will have to take, and has had to take, some very difficult decisions in order to make sure the finances stack up.

“The Government’s put in, I think, £4.1 billion so far and counting. We’re going to have further conversations with them.

“We wanted to make sure that it’s responsible and fair to the rest of the country.”

The extension of the Northern line is the first major expansion of the Tube since the Jubilee line was opened in the late 1990s.

Northern Line Extension
(TfL/PA)

The Greater London Authority borrowed £1 billion from the Treasury for the project, which will be funded through business rates from the local area and about £270 million of contributions from developers.

Major construction on the two-mile twin railway tunnel between Kennington and Battersea began in 2015.

TfL estimated that the new services will support 25,000 new jobs and 20,000 new homes.

Billions of pounds have been pumped into the area in recent years, including through the redevelopment of Battersea Power Station for residential and business use, and the building of a new US embassy in Nine Elms.

The opening of two new stations brings the total on the network to 272.

