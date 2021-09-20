Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Romeo Beckham makes debut for Inter Miami’s reserve team

By Press Association
September 20 2021, 10.48am
David Beckham’s son Romeo made his professional debut on Sunday night (John Walton/PA)
David Beckham’s son Romeo made his professional debut for Inter Miami’s reserve team on Sunday night as Fort Lauderdale drew 2-2 with South Georgia Tormenta.

The 19-year-old played 79 minutes on the right wing, just like his father did during his career for the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and England, and provided several chances for his team to score.

Wearing the number 11 shirt, he featured alongside ex-Manchester United trainee Harvey Neville, the son of Phil Neville who manages Miami’s first team.

Miami owner Beckham appointed his former Manchester United and England team-mate Neville as head coach in January following a spell as England Women boss.

Miami are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference of the MLS, after a 4-0 defeat to New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

