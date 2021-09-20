Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021
News / UK & World

Eight dead after gunman opens fire at Russian university

By Press Association
September 20 2021, 11.04am Updated: September 20 2021, 2.39pm
Police officers run to the Perm State University in Perm, about 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving around eight people dead and others wounded, according to Russia’s Investigative Committee. (AP Photo/Anastasia Yakovleva)
A gunman has opened fire at a university in Russia, leaving eight people dead and 28 wounded, officials said.

The suspect was detained after being wounded in an exchange of fire with police, the Interior Ministry said.

There was no immediate information on his identity or possible motive.

Russia University Shooting
Students gather at the university (Anastasia Yakovleva/AP)

During the attack, students and staff at Perm State University locked themselves in rooms, and video posted on Russian news sites showed some jumping out of second-storey windows.

In some footage, a black-clad, helmeted figure could be seen striding on a campus pavement cradling a long-barrelled weapon.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said the gunman fired a smoothbore hunting weapon. That could indicate he used a shotgun.

A traffic police unit was the first to reach the scene, and the suspect opened fire on them, according to the Interior Ministry. He was wounded when police returned fire and then disarmed, the ministry said.

Russia University Shooting
Perm State University is about 700 miles east of Moscow (AP)

Although firearms laws are strict in Russia, many people obtain permits for hunting weapons.

News reports cited officials as saying the suspect had a permit for a pump-action shotgun, although it was not clear if it was the weapon used.

In May, a gunman opened fire at a school in the city of Kazan, killing seven students and two teachers, with a registered weapon.

The Perm university, which has 12,000 students, said about 3,000 people were on the campus at the time of the shooting.

Russia University Shooting
Eight people were killed (Anastasia Yakovleva/AP)

The city of Perm is about 700 miles east of Moscow with a population of about a million.

The Investigative Committee said 28 people were injured, with some admitted to hospital, but did not give details.

The Health Ministry said 19 were shot. It was not clear how the others were injured.

