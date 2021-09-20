Eight dead after gunman opens fire at Russian university

A gunman has opened fire at a university in Russia, leaving eight people dead and 28 wounded, officials said.

The suspect was detained after being wounded in an exchange of fire with police, the Interior Ministry said.

There was no immediate information on his identity or possible motive.

Students gather at the university (Anastasia Yakovleva/AP)

During the attack, students and staff at Perm State University locked themselves in rooms, and video posted on Russian news sites showed some jumping out of second-storey windows.

In some footage, a black-clad, helmeted figure could be seen striding on a campus pavement cradling a long-barrelled weapon.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said the gunman fired a smoothbore hunting weapon. That could indicate he used a shotgun.

A traffic police unit was the first to reach the scene, and the suspect opened fire on them, according to the Interior Ministry. He was wounded when police returned fire and then disarmed, the ministry said.

Perm State University is about 700 miles east of Moscow (AP)

Although firearms laws are strict in Russia, many people obtain permits for hunting weapons.

News reports cited officials as saying the suspect had a permit for a pump-action shotgun, although it was not clear if it was the weapon used.

In May, a gunman opened fire at a school in the city of Kazan, killing seven students and two teachers, with a registered weapon.

The Perm university, which has 12,000 students, said about 3,000 people were on the campus at the time of the shooting.

Eight people were killed (Anastasia Yakovleva/AP)

The city of Perm is about 700 miles east of Moscow with a population of about a million.

The Investigative Committee said 28 people were injured, with some admitted to hospital, but did not give details.

The Health Ministry said 19 were shot. It was not clear how the others were injured.