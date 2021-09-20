Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 20th 2021
News / UK & World

Beatrice’s baby daughter is latest in long line of Queen’s great-grandchildren

By Press Association
September 20 2021, 12.57pm
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh surrounded by some of their great-grandchildren (The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace/PA)
Princess Beatrice’s baby girl is the Queen’s 12th great-grandchild.

The royal infant has arrived just months after the death of their great-grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh.

The monarch’s large brood of great-grandchildren has swelled in 2021, with Princess Eugenie welcoming baby son August in February and Zara Tindall her third child Lucas in March.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter Lili Mountbatten-Windsor was born in June, just over two months after 99-year-old Philip died.

  1. Savannah Phillips
  2. Isla Phillips
  3. Prince George
  4. Mia Tindall
  5. Princess Charlotte
  6. Prince Louis
  7. Lena Tindall
  8. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor
  9. August Brooksbank
  10. Lucas Tindall
  11. Lili Mountbatten-Windsor
  12. Princess Beatrice's baby

The Queen’s great-grandchildren are: Savannah and Isla Phillips; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis of Cambridge; Mia, Lena and Lucas Tindall; Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and his sister Lili; August Brooksbank; and Princess Beatrice’s new arrival.

The baby has been born 11th in line to the throne.

The first 10 places remain the same, with the new addition to the family entering the line of succession below Beatrice and above Eugenie, who has moved down to 12th place.

The Cambridge children call their great-grandmother the Queen Gan-Gan, and the monarch always leaves a small gift in her great-grandchildren’s rooms whenever they come to stay.

When she was introduced to George soon after he was born in 2013, it was the first time in almost 120 years that a reigning monarch had met a future king three generations ahead.

