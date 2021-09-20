Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
University of Cambridge vice-chancellor to step down next year

By Press Association
September 20 2021, 12.58pm Updated: September 20 2021, 1.01pm
The process to recruit a new vice-chancellor will begin shortly (Joe Giddens/PA)
The vice-chancellor of the University of Cambridge will step down at the end of September next year after five years in office.

Professor Stephen J Toope said he was “proud” of the prestigious university’s delivery of education and research during the coronavirus crisis.

But the Canadian said being separated from his children and grandchildren by closed borders during the pandemic “has been hard”, adding that being near his family and friends is “more important than ever”.

The announcement comes as thousands of students arrive at university campuses across the UK over the next few weeks after 18 months of disruption to in-person lectures and seminars due to Covid-19.

Prof Toope said: “I take a great deal of pride in our accomplishments, which were built together as a collegiate Cambridge community.

“I am especially proud of our joint leadership across collegiate Cambridge to deliver on our dual mission of education and research through the unprecedented Covid crisis.

“We kept the university on track and safe during its hardest years since World War Two.

“Indeed, there is still much to do through our programme of recovery from the pandemic.

“I am fully committed to focusing on the priorities set by the University Council. The leadership transition next year will not detract from my commitment to the important work we have under way this year.”

The vice-chancellor added: “The upheaval of Covid has led me to reassess my own years ahead from a personal perspective.

“As an expat living far from home, being separated from my children and grandchildren by closed borders has been hard. Being near my own family and friends is more important than ever.”

In December, the university came under fire for a free speech policy which had proposed requiring staff and students to be “respectful” of differing views.

But after an intervention, the university’s governing body voted to revise the wording in the freedom of speech guidelines from “respect” to “tolerate” following concerns from academics and alumni, including actor Stephen Fry.

Opponents of Cambridge’s original draft statement on freedom of speech warned that calling for respect for opposing views could undermine academic freedom at the university and stifle views.

In March 2019, Cambridge University rescinded a visiting fellowship offer to Dr Jordan Peterson because he was pictured with a man wearing a T-shirt with the slogan “I’m a proud Islamophobe”.

At the time, Prof Toope said that the Canadian psychology professor’s “casual endorsement” by association was believed to be “antithetical” to the work of the Faculty of Divinity at the university.

The process to recruit a new vice-chancellor will begin shortly.

Mark Lewisohn, deputy chair of the University Council, said Prof Toope had had a “profound impact” on the university as vice-chancellor.

He said: “Under his leadership, the university has become more transparent and more robust in its processes and has launched several new and exciting research and teaching initiatives.

“Stephen’s focus on sustainability, which has led to the creation of Cambridge Zero, will be an important part of his legacy, as will his efforts to make Cambridge more accessible to students from all backgrounds.”

