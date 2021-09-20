Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 20th 2021
News / UK & World

Kosovo deploys police at border amid tension over Serbian car licence plates

By Press Association
September 20 2021, 2.13pm Updated: September 20 2021, 2.14pm
Kosovo police officers patrol by trucks where Kosovo Serbs block a road near the northern Kosovo border crossing of Jarinje, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Tensions soared Monday at the border between Kosovo and Serbia as Kosovo deployed additional police to implement a rule to remove Serbian license plates from cars entering Kosovo, while Serbs protested the move. (AP Photo/Bojan Slavkovic)
Kosovo police officers patrol by trucks where Kosovo Serbs block a road near the northern Kosovo border crossing of Jarinje, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Tensions soared Monday at the border between Kosovo and Serbia as Kosovo deployed additional police to implement a rule to remove Serbian license plates from cars entering Kosovo, while Serbs protested the move. (AP Photo/Bojan Slavkovic)

Tensions have soared at the border between Kosovo and Serbia as Kosovo deployed additional police to implement a rule to remove Serbian licence plates from cars entering the country.

Officers with armoured vehicles were sent to the border as hundreds of Kosovan Serbs reportedly drove to the border in their cars to protest over the move, blocking one of the crossing points.

Serbian police have for years taken registration plates off Kosovo-registered cars entering Serbia, and the latest move by Kosovan authorities appears to be a tit-for-tat measure.

Serbia does not recognise its former province as a separate state and considers the border an “administrative” and temporary boundary.

Kosovo Serbia Tension
Kosovan police at the border (Bojan Slavkovic/AP)

Kosovan officials said that as of Monday, the licence plates issued in Serbia will be replaced with temporary ones and the additional police were deployed to implement the “reciprocity” action.

Kosovan Prime Minister Albin Kurti said Serbia was the first to impose temporary licence plates, adding that Kosovo’s move does not limit freedom of movement and is not directed against Serbs.

“We didn’t ask for the temporary licence plates, but they were imposed by the other party,” he said.

“As long as our citizens must pay for the plates when they enter Serbia, they will be used on entry into Kosovo as well.”

European Commission spokesman Peter Stano urged both countries to “immediately” exercise restraint and refrain from unilateral actions, adding: “Freedom of movement is one of the cornerstones of the European Union and as such we expect both Kosovo and Serbia to promote freedom of movement in the region.”

The two sides agreed in European Union-mediated talks in 2014 to allow free traffic, but Kosovan officials said the deal has expired and only proper Kosovo symbols are now valid in the territory.

Kosovo Serbia Tension
Serbian licence plates are being removed from cars entering Kosovo (Bojan Slavkovic/AP)

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called an emergency meeting for Tuesday of the state national security council as local Serb officials from Kosovo urged help from Belgrade.

Senior Kosovan Serb official Goran Rakic described the latest move as “a direct threat” against Serbs living in Kosovo, saying they have informed EU mediator Miroslav Lajcak and other international officials about the developments.

“This (protest) is a reaction by the people who are worried about their future, their children and their families,” said Mr Rakic. “People are anxious and frightened.”

Thousands of people were killed and more than a million left homeless after a 1998-99 crackdown by Serbian troops against Kosovo Albanian separatists. The war ended only after a Nato intervention.

