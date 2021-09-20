Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Italian name could inspire choice for Beatrice’s baby, bookmakers predict

By Press Association
September 20 2021, 2.46pm
Princess Beatrice (Steve Parsons/PA)
Punters betting on the name of Princess Beatrice’s baby are favouring Matilda and Florence for the newest addition to the royal family.

Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed a daughter just before midnight on Saturday.

Bookmakers Ladbrokes said Matilda was leading the field at 4/1, closely followed by Florence at 9/2.

The firm is expecting Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi to pick an Italian-inspired name.

The couple got engaged on a weekend trip to Italy and Mr Mapelli Mozzi is the son of British-Italian former Olympic skier Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi.

Jessica O’Reilly of Ladbrokes said: “It should come as no surprise to see that punters are backing slightly more unusual names for the new royal baby given Beatrice and her sister’s monikers.

“Matilda and Florence are proving popular names at the top of the betting, along with other Italian inspired choices such as Arabella and Giovanna.”

Arabella has odds of 5/1 as does Cecelia, while Giovanna is 12/1. Elizabeth after the Queen is 7/1.

Betfair is also predicting a tribute to Mr Mapelli’s family heritage, but Beatrice might also honour her mother Sarah, Duchess of York.

Sam Rosbottom, Betfair spokesperson, said: “Sarah is the early 8/1 favourite, a nod to her mother Sarah the Duchess of York.

“We are tipping the happy couple to have an Italian flavour with their choice of name, with Edoardo’s father hailing from Bergamo.

Ellie Goulding wedding
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (Peter Byrne/PA)

“The likes of Anna at 10/1 second favourite, Maria at 12/1 and Rosa at 14/1 suggest they could break from traditional British names usually favoured by the royal family.”

William Hill has Florence at 9/2 and Francesca at 5/1, but punters are also backing Elizabeth after the baby’s great-grandmother.

Rupert Adam, William Hill’s spokesman, said: “Obviously we have only just opened the betting but already Elizabeth has halved in price from 20/1 to 10/1.

“We think that is a very shrewd move from our customers.”

