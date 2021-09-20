News / UK & World US to lift ban on vaccinated UK travellers – reports By Press Association September 20 2021, 3.08pm A British Airways plane lands in the strong winds at Heathrow airport, Fully vaccinated UK travellers will be able to enter the US from November, according to reports. US President Joe Biden will reportedly announce on Monday that he will lift the 18-month blanket ban on all travellers from the UK and EU introduced at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. A UK Government source said they were still awaiting final details from Washington but “it looks like good news”. UK aviation sources were also anticipating a positive announcement. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Will Christmas be cancelled? Everything you need to know about the gas supply crisis Wallace attempts to downplay submarines row as France minister postpones meeting Irn-Bru production fears as AG Barr warns of ‘unprecedented circumstances’ France seeks European support in submarine deal dispute