Monday, September 20th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Father of children found dead in house ‘heartbroken’ as all four victims named

By Press Association
September 20 2021, 4.30pm Updated: September 20 2021, 4.38pm
The father to some of the victims leaves flowers at the scene in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield, where four people were found dead at a house on Sunday. Derbyshire Police said a man is in police custody and they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths. Picture date: Monday September 20, 2021.
The father to some of the victims leaves flowers at the scene in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield, where four people were found dead at a house on Sunday. Derbyshire Police said a man is in police custody and they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths. Picture date: Monday September 20, 2021.

The father of two children found dead in a house said he is “heartbroken” as police named all four victims.

Jason Bennett collapsed in tears as he laid flowers for his children John Paul, 13, and Lacey, 11, at the police cordon around the property in Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh, near Sheffield.

Derbyshire Police said their mother, 35-year-old Terri Harris, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11, were also found dead at the property on Sunday morning.

Mr Bennett stayed at the scene for more than half-an-hour on Monday, clearly distraught and being comforted by a friend or relative.

Asked about his feelings as left, he said “heartbroken; million pieces; shattered”.

The force said a 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

