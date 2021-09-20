Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James Middleton’s bride wore mother-in-law Carole Middleton’s wedding dress

By Press Association
September 20 2021, 6.24pm
James Middleton with his mother Carole (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
James Middleton’s new wife wore her mother-in-law Carole Middleton’s wedding dress as her “something borrowed”.

Alizee Thevenet was pictured in the white floor length gown with a Bardot neckline in images shared with Hello! magazine.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s new sister-in-law said she fell in love with the dress, which Mrs Middleton wore 41 years ago, while trying it on during lockdown.

“It always troubled me that wedding dresses are only worn once so it was amazing to give such a beautiful dress a second lease of life,” Alizee told Hello!

Kate’s brother and financial analyst Alizee wed in front of family and friends including the Cambridges in the rural village of Bormes-les-Mimosas, announcing the news on Instagram on September 12.

Mr Middleton wrote that he had “married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village of Bormes-les-Mimosas”.

“Words cannot describe how happy I am,” he added.

