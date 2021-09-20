Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Princess Royal and Wessexes pledge to plant trees for jubilee

By Press Association
September 20 2021, 8.10pm
The Earl and Countess of Wessex (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Earl and Countess of Wessex (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Princess Royal and the Earl and Countess of Wessex have pledged to join the nation in planting trees to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen’s children have said they will plant saplings to mark the 70th anniversary of the monarch’s reign as they toured the Queen’s Green Canopy garden (QGC) at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London.

The green space, opened earlier by Dame Judi Dench, is an initiative celebrating the monarch’s platinum jubilee next year by inviting people to “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee”.

Chelsea Flower Show 2021
The Princess Royal during the visit to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph)

David Dodd, gardener and landscape designer who created the garden, said about Anne: “I was absolutely blown away by her knowledge of trees.”

The Queen’s daughter lives on her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire with husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, who was with her at Chelsea.

The designer added: “She said ‘we’re having more planting of trees here, planting there’ and that’s part of her celebration of the Queen.”

Mr Dodd said the earl had told him his family were also planning on planting a tree, and he joked Edward had got the message about encouraging the nation to increase the tree population.

The garden designer added: “The difference we can make with climate change is going to be phenomenal if we start planting trees.

“We all know the benefits of trees cleaning the air, absorbing pollutants and giving us oxygen.”

His garden features a tapestry of grassland beneath a canopy of 21 trees – a living picture of biodiverse regeneration in its various phases.

The Chelsea Flower Show was cancelled last year and postponed from May this year because of the pandemic. It is expected to have a very different feel due to the change in season for the event, which will be for one year only.

Under the QGC project the public are being encouraged to begin tree planting on October 1, when the season begins, through to March, and it will start again in October until the end of the jubilee year in 2022.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier