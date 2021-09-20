Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Primary school devastated over loss of ‘brilliant’ teacher after body identified

By Press Association
September 20 2021, 9.22pm Updated: September 20 2021, 10.04pm
Sabina Nessa, whose body was found near the OneSpace community centre at Kidbrooke Park Road in Greenwich (Metropolitan Police/PA)
A south-east London primary school has been “devastated” by the death of a “brilliant” teacher whose body was found near a community centre, the headmistress has said.

Sabina Nessa, 28, from Kidbrooke, has been remembered as “kind, caring and absolutely dedicated to her pupils” by Lisa Williams, head of Rushey Green Primary School where she worked in Lewisham.

The Metropolitan Police said a body was found near the OneSpace community centre at Kidbrooke Park Road in the Royal Borough of Greenwich on Saturday, and the force named Ms Nessa on Monday.

Her death is being treated as a murder, and a man in his 40s who was arrested on suspicion of killing her has been released under further investigation.

Mrs Williams said: “We are devastated by Sabina’s tragic death.

“She was a brilliant teacher; she was kind, caring and absolutely dedicated to her pupils.

“She had so much life ahead of her and so much more to give and her loss is desperately sad.

“As a school we are supporting each other through this very difficult time, and we will be providing specialist support to those who need it.”

Scotland Yard previously described the suspected murder as a “shocking incident”.

The Met said a post-mortem examination carried out at Greenwich Mortuary on Monday was inconclusive, and Ms Nessa’s family have been told.

Detective Chief Inspector Joe Garrity urged anyone who might have been in the park around the time of the incident and seen someone acting suspiciously to contact police.

He said: “Sabina was found near the OneSpace community centre which we know is a facility used by lots of people and we would ask anyone who was in or around the area and who may have any information to come forward.

“Did you see someone loitering or acting suspiciously? Or, did you see someone leaving the area in a hurry, perhaps running away? If you have any information, it is vital you tell us.

“We are working around the clock to deliver justice for the family of this young woman, and we need your help to do it.”

A number of crime scenes are in place and inquiries are ongoing.

