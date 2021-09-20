Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Welsh Cambrian Mountains lamb granted protected status

By Press Association
September 20 2021, 10.36pm
(PA)
(PA)

Welsh Cambrian Mountains lamb has become the latest food to be granted protected status in the UK following Brexit.

The meat, from lambs born and reared in the Cambrian Mountains area of mid-Wales, has been registered under the Geographical Indication scheme.

It is intended to ensure popular and traditional products from across the country are recognised for their authenticity and origin, and therefore cannot be imitated.

Cabinet Meeting
Welsh Secretary Simon Hart hailed the move (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The mark is similar to the EU protected status scheme, which preserves the geographical origin of food items like Halloumi, Parma ham and Champagne.

Cambrian Mountains lamb has been recognised for the way it is produced using the “Hafod a Hendre” system of farming, which dates back to the Middle Ages.

The animals grow at a naturally slow pace, while grazing in the hills and mountains during the summer and autumn. The lamb matures slowly over more than 16 weeks, before being sold to customers.

It follows after Gower Salt Marsh lamb was the first meat to be given the label.

There are now 91 GIs registered from across the UK – 81 agricultural products, five wines and five spirit drinks.

Watercress gained Traditional Speciality Guaranteed status, which ensured the traditional characteristics of a product, such as production methods or recipes, are fully protected.

The announcement means only specific plants grown in flowing water can bear the name watercress when commercially sold in Great Britain.

Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart said: “Following the awarding of protected status to Gower Salt Marsh lamb during the summer, this latest announcement highlights, once again, the quality of Welsh lamb and is testament to the skill of those who produce it.

“Wales’ range and quality of food and drink is renowned across the world and the UK Government continues to protect and promote our iconic produce with the new GI schemes.

“Guaranteeing the authenticity of Welsh food and drink helps cement our reputation for quality both at home and in new international markets.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he wanted “people, both at home and abroad, to be lining up to buy British”.

“Through our Geographical Indication schemes, we are flying the flag for Great British food and celebrating what makes it so special,” he added.

