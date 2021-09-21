What the papers say – September 21

The rising cost of energy – and the potential impact on firms and household bills – is splashed across the national front pages.

The Times leads on ministers rejecting the idea of bailing out energy firms which are on the brink of administration.

THE TIMES: Dozens of energy firms will be left to collapse #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/72jsz3mnnV — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) September 20, 2021

The Daily Telegraph takes a different angle, featuring calls from the energy sector that a price cap must be abolished with minister Kwasi Kwarteng under pressure as the wholesale price of gas reached record highs.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Price cap must go, say energy companies'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/dmvZKeLq5v — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 20, 2021

And The Guardian leads with 10 Downing Street being warned that hundreds of thousands of people could face a “very, very difficult” winter amid fears of gaps on supermarket shelves and a three-day week for factories.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 21 September 2021: Prepare for winter of discontent, UK warned pic.twitter.com/DTjGWjk9LT — The Guardian (@guardian) September 20, 2021

The i writes the crisis will run up the cost of living, and taxpayers will be forced to foot the bill for energy firms going bust with the Government favouring state-backed loans to support the industry.

Tuesday's front page: UK's energy crisis set to drive up the cost of living#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/TISqVKoDzo — i newspaper (@theipaper) September 20, 2021

Mr Kwarteng’s insistence there is “no question of the lights going out” over the winter leads the Financial Times.

Just published: Front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, for Tuesday 21 September pic.twitter.com/I7vzNwGdfF — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 20, 2021

Ministers vowing to shield people from “crippling fuel bills” feature in the Daily Express, while the Daily Mirror covers the “power struggle”.

Front page: We'll protect you from scourge of rising fuel bills.#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/YYtcTdEWl6 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) September 20, 2021

The Daily Star also has a take on the gas crisis, writing “we’re set to run out of pork, lamb, chicken and turkey in just days” with its headline riffing on the Vera Lynn war-time song.

Elsewhere, the deaths of a mother, her two children and their school friend in Derbyshire lead Metro.

The Daily Mail writes the Prime Minister has put pressure on GPs to offer more face-to-face consultations.

And Mr Johnson saying a UK-US free trade deal will not be a priority for Washington leads The Independent.