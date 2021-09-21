Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Older sisters better than older brothers for elephants, research suggests

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 5.05am
Older sisters better than older brothers for elephants, research suggests (Peter Byrne/PA)
Young elephants benefit from having older sisters more than older brothers, new research suggests.

Researchers at universities in Finland, the UK and Myanmar found that Asian elephant siblings influence younger offspring from early on through to later-life.

Being raised with older siblings strongly increased the calves’ long-term survival compared to not having a sibling.

The study of semi-captive Asian elephants in Myanmar also found that sisters had a bigger impact than older brothers.

Female elephants raised with older sisters had higher long-term survival and reproduced for the first time an average of two years earlier, compared to those with older brothers.

Reproducing at an earlier age is generally associated with more offspring over the course of an elephant’s lifetime, researchers say.

While male elephants raised with older sisters had lower survival but higher body weight, compared to those with older brothers.

According to the researchers, this seemingly detrimental effect may be explained by a live-fast, die young strategy, where the positive early increase in body mass could lead to survival costs later in life.

Dr Verane Berger, at the University of Turku in Finland – lead author of the study, said: “Our research confirms that sibling relationships shape individual lives, particularly in social species, such as the elephants, where cooperative behaviours are essential to the development, survival and reproductive potential of individuals.”

The long-term consequences from sibling effects are understudied in long-lived animals, perhaps because the logistical challenges of field studies make it hard to investigate effects over an animal’s entire lifespan.

In this study, researchers were able to overcome this by studying a population of government-owned, semi-captive timber elephants in Myanmar, for which extensive life history records are kept.

During the day these animals are used as riding, transport and draft animals.

At night they live unsupervised in forests and can interact and mate with both wild and tame elephants.

The calves are raised by their mothers until they are five when they are trained for work.

The Myanmar Timber Enterprise (MTE) imposes regulations on the daily and annual workload of elephants.

For the study published in the Journal of Animal Ecology, researchers used a large, multi-generational dataset of semi-captive Asian elephants to look at the influence the presence and the sex of elder siblings on the body mass, reproduction, sex, and survival of the next calf.

The records included reproductive and longevity information for 2,344 calves born between 1945 and 2018.

Researchers say that as the study was correlational, the influence of external factors outside sibling effects, such as the quality of maternal care and elephants’ workload and management, cannot be excluded.

