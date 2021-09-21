Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

France lobbies EU as trust in US, UK and Australia wanes amid submarines row

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 9.57am
(Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael B Zingaro/US Navy via AP)
(Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael B Zingaro/US Navy via AP)

France has urged its EU partners to consider whether to delay negotiations on the bloc’s future trade agreement with Australia over what Paris says is a lack of trust sparked by a major defence deal between the US, Australia and the UK.

French European affairs minister Clement Beaune said he would raise the trade pact and the security implications of the deal, known as Aukus, at a meeting with his counterparts in Brussels, and that France would ensure that it is discussed at EU summits and ministerial meetings next month.

The Indo-Pacific security pact will see Australia cancel a multibillion-dollar contract to buy diesel-electric French submarines and acquire US nuclear-powered vessels instead.

The French government is suggesting it was betrayed by the deal, which comes in the run-up to elections in France in April.

“It’s a matter of trust,” Mr Beaune told reporters. “When you have your word, it has some value between allies, between democracies, between partners and in this case this word was not respected… so of course it creates a breach of trust.”

“We have to be firm, not as French but as Europeans, because it’s a matter of the way we work together as allies,” he said.

Asked whether France would call a halt to the trade talks with Australia, which have been under way since 2018, Mr Beaune said “that is among the points that we must discuss together”.

The EU’s executive branch, the European Commission, conducts trade talks based on a mandate it receives from the 27 member countries.

The commission routinely informs the countries about progress, but they are not directly involved even though they can delay progress.

However, any trade pact must be endorsed unanimously, so individual countries have a veto.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier