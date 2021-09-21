Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Giant ancestors of squid once littered sea floor in East Sussex, say scientists

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 11.30am
The largest ammonite specimen in the world housed in the Munster Natural History Museum, Germany (Christina Ifrim/PA)
Huge ancestors of squid up to 1.8 metres wide once littered the sea floor in what is now East Sussex before being wiped out by a meteor, according to new research.

Giant ammonites once thrived on both sides of the Atlantic – in southern England and Mexico – before suffering the same fate as the dinosaurs.

An international team of scientists has been investigating why so many of the cephalopods have been found in one corner of Sussex.

Among them is Professor Andy Gale, from the University of Portsmouth, who said: “This giant species is commonly found in the chalk on the foreshore at Peacehaven in East Sussex, where erosion by the sea has exposed moulds of the shells.

“The largest specimens are females, which probably spawned once and subsequently died.

A giant ammonite in Mexico
A giant ammonite in Mexico (Christina Ifrim/PA)

“The chambered shells were buoyant, and floated in the chalk sea for a long time before finally sinking to the bottom, where they have been preserved for millions of years.”

The team studied 154 giant ammonites from the Cretaceous period found in rocks in Germany, Mexico and the UK.

Professor Gale said: “These enormous, long-extinct, shelled cephalopods, related to squid and octopus, achieved a maximum shell diameter of 1.8 metres and are best known from a specimen in a German museum.”

Giant ammonites – relatives of the modern-day squid and octopus – were wiped out by the same end-Cretaceous meteorite impact 66 million years ago that ended the reign of the dinosaurs.

Professor Gale said although fossil finds of the species are extremely rare and little is known about them, the concentration of them in Sussex means scientists can start piecing together the story of their evolution.

Before they were properly understood, the spiral-shaped fossils of ammonites led people to believe they were actually coiled-up snakes that had been turned to stone, earning them the nickname “snakestones”.

The subclass Ammonoidea, a group that is often referred to as ammonites, first appeared about 450 million years ago.

